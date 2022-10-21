Police: 2 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington

The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday...
The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday in Keller.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KELLER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested two of the three people they were searching for after two people were found dead and a police officer was shot on a tribal reservation in northeastern Washington.

The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday in Keller, west of Spokane.

Officers found two people dead, and an officer was shot in the arm after finding a vehicle suspected of fleeing the scene.

He was doing well after being transported for medical care.

Authorities urged residents to remain indoors during the search.

Police identified two of the suspects as Curry Pinkham and Zachary Holt. The third suspect, another man, had not been identified.

Colville Tribal Police said Friday that 10 additional agencies including the FBI were assisting in the search.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
MCSO: Man accused of impersonating Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy, follows woman home
MCSO: Man accused of impersonating Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy, follows woman home
Alyse Fowler booking photo.
Plea deal: Elba attorney will admit she lied when she registered to vote
Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis and Mayor William E. Cooper held a Thursday meeting...
Downtown Enterprise fire deemed “accidental”
Christian McCallister, who Dothan police charged with murder, had pleaded guilty to a less...
Judge nixes probation in mistaken identity shooting

Latest News

The reopening of West College Street comes just one day after investigation determined that the...
West College Street reopens in Enterprise
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4