A very chilly morning

SYNOPSIS – Another chilly morning as lows have slipped down into the middle to upper 30s across much of the area. This afternoon will be a little warmer than the past two days with the slow warm up continuing over the weekend. The middle of next week we track our next cold front, models are still trying to decide what day and time it will move through and how strong it will be along with how much rain it will bring us so keep checking back as we get closer.

TODAY– Mostly sunny. High near 68°. Winds W 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 40°. Winds Light NE 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 74°. Winds Light NE mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 46° High: 79° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 80° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 82° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 58° High: 86° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 63° High: 80° 10%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 63° High: 76° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 50° High: 74° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

