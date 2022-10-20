Rise of COVID ‘Scrabble’ variants could bring winter surge

A student wears a mask in a classroom in this file photo. The rise of COVID "Scrabble variants"...
A student wears a mask in a classroom in this file photo. The rise of COVID "Scrabble variants" could cause a surge this winter.(Jill Carlson / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a new batch of COVID-19 variants brewing, and some health experts say it could cause a surge this winter.

The strains are already increasing in cases in Europe and Singapore.

The co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital has dubbed these the “Scrabble variants” because they have letters like “Q” and “X” that would get big scores in the Scrabble board game.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says these so-called Scrabble variants are responsible for nearly a third of all the COVID-19 cases reported nationwide last week.

Study: COVID aging organs faster. (Source: KGO, Cleveland Clinic, Journal American Society Nephrology, Nature.com, Comanche County Memorial Hosp., DVIDS, CDC)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to information form ALGO Traffic, the crash is blocking both southbound lanes.
5 vehicle crash at Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway
Midway entrance
The National Peanut Festival in a nutshell
Alyse Fowler booking photo.
Plea deal: Elba attorney will admit she lied when she registered to vote
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
MSU makes statement on the death of Student-Athlete

Latest News

FILE - The vehicle had a flat tire along Route 8, and the driver tried to change the tire.
Woman hit and killed while changing tire on the side of highway
Mindy Kammer pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault.
Woman pleads guilty to keeping toddler in bathtub of hot water, causing severe burns
According to police, Jimmy Wingate walked out of the emergency department at around 4:00 p.m....
Geneva Police issue Missing and Endangered Person Alert
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Corrections shows...
Oklahoma executes man for 2002 killing of infant daughter
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
Biden seeks symbol of rebuilding at Pittsburgh bridge