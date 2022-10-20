Resurrection performance postponed

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Coffee County Arts Alliance have announced the postponement of the show REURRECTION: A JOURNEY TRIBUTE.

The concert was originally scheduled for October 20, 2022.

It will now be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center.

Ticket holders will be allowed to use their current tickets for the new performance date.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.