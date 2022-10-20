Resurrection performance postponed

Resurrection: A Journey Tribute has been postponed
Resurrection: A Journey Tribute has been postponed(Coffee County Arts Alliance)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Coffee County Arts Alliance have announced the postponement of the show REURRECTION: A JOURNEY TRIBUTE.

The concert was originally scheduled for October 20, 2022.

It will now be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center.

Ticket holders will be allowed to use their current tickets for the new performance date.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midway entrance
The National Peanut Festival in a nutshell
According to information form ALGO Traffic, the crash is blocking both southbound lanes.
5 vehicle crash at Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway
Dothan Police Chief Will Benny discusses mall shootout in an October 17, 2022, WTVY interview
Chief Benny on mall shootout: This isn’t the Wild West
Jesse Taylor
Former fire medic indicted on Fentanyl theft charges
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

Latest News

Bama Slam hosts 5k run for breast cancer awareness
Bama Slam holds 5K run for breast cancer awareness
Bama Slam hosts 5k run for breast cancer awareness
Bama Slam hosts 5k run for breast cancer awareness
Enterprise State Community College prepared for spring term
Enterprise State Community College prepares for spring semester
Downtown Enterprise fire to bring economic impacts to the city
Downtown Enterprise fire to bring economic impacts to the city