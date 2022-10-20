News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

By WTVY Staff
Updated: 44 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.

Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.

If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com.

Events for the weekend of October 20, 2022

