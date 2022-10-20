News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
Events for the weekend of October 20, 2022
- “Fright Night: Once Upon A Time” | Wednesday, October 19 - Saturday, October 22
- DHCLS Teen Nature Club | Thursday, October 20
- Art After Hours | Thursday, October 20
- TAMA POW WOW | Friday, October 21 - Sunday, October 23
- Story Time at the Marianna Library | Friday, October 21
- Daleville Library Little Learners Storytime | Friday, October 21
- Pumpkin Dunk | Saturday, October 22
- Enterprise Farmers Market | Saturday, October 22
- Fall 2022 Youth Basketball Registration Deadline | Saturday, October 22
- Fall Favorites | Saturday, October 22
- Career Day/College Fair hosted by The Career and Leadership Development Academy | Saturday, October 22
- Ozark Special Needs Trunk or Treat | Saturday, October 22
- Andalusia Special Needs Trunk or Treat | Sunday, October 23
