Mental exam delays trial on charges man went on violent rampage, stole police car

Jeffrey Michael Stewart is accused of shooting at several unsuspecting people and stealing a cruiser from the first officer who responded to the disturbance.
Jeffrey Michael Stewart, 43 of Jakin, Georgia, was ordered in February to undergo a battery of examinations.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Incomplete mental evaluation results have delayed a suspect’s trial involving a Dothan rampage last year.

Jeffrey Michael Stewart, 43 of Jakin, Georgia, was ordered in February to undergo a battery of examinations though court records do not reveal when those tests were conducted.

He had been set for trial this week.

Stewart is accused of going on a rampage, shooting at several unsuspecting people, and stealing a cruiser from the first officer who responded to the disturbance in June 2021.

Wounded by that officer, Stewart led other police on a high-speed chase that exceeded 100 miles-per-hour on Ross Clark Circle.

The pursuit came to an end along Denton Road and a trained police negotiator eventually coaxed Stewart from the police vehicle.

Afterwards, his attorney told the Dothan Eagle that Stewart had no recall of what occurred.

He faces four counts of Attempted Murder, three counts of Criminal Mischief, two counts of Robbery, and one count each of Discharging a Gun into an Occupied Building, interfering with a Public Safety Official, and Breaking into a Vehicle.

Stewart is in the Houston County Jail awaiting trial.

