Judge nixes probation in mistaken identity shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge on Wednesday refused to award probation to a man involved in a mistaken identity shooting.

Christian McCallister, who Dothan police charged with murder, had pleaded guilty to a less serious charge of manslaughter in a plea agreement, and received 15 years.

He then sought probation as an alternative sentence.

20-year-old Willis Rambo was shot multiple times along Morris Street in Dothan on January 17, 2021

The investigation revealed that Rambo was mistaken for another person with whom McCallister had a beef.

Besides sending him to prison, Houston County Circuit Judge Henry D. “Butch” Binford ordered McCallister to pay $5,986.52 to the Alabama Crime Victims Compensation Fund and over $3,000 in additional costs and fines, per court records.

He also sentenced McCallister to serve 36 months on unrelated vehicle breaking and entering convictions.

