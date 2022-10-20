Geneva Police issue Missing and Endangered Person Alert

Jimmy Wingate was last seen walking out of the emergency department at Wiregrass Medical Center on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.
According to police, Jimmy Wingate walked out of the emergency department at around 4:00 p.m. on October 19.
By Ty Storey
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva Police Department has issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for a man that went missing on Wednesday from the Wiregrass Medical Center.

According to police, Jimmy Wingate walked out of the emergency department at around 4:00 p.m. on October 19. He is believed to suffer from mental health problems related to a prior medical condition.

Wingate was last seen entering a white Hyundai Santa Fe, which left the parking lot and traveled west bound on Highway 52. The driver of the Santa Fe is unidentified and their relationship with Wingate is unknown.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jimmy Wingate or the Hyundai Santa Fe, you are asked to contact Geneva Police Department as soon as possible. Their number is (334) 684-2777.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to information form ALGO Traffic, the crash is blocking both southbound lanes.
5 vehicle crash at Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway
Midway entrance
The National Peanut Festival in a nutshell
Alyse Fowler booking photo.
Plea deal: Elba attorney will admit she lied when she registered to vote
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
MSU makes statement on the death of Student-Athlete

Latest News

According to police, Jimmy Wingate walked out of the emergency department at around 4:00 p.m....
Geneva Police issue Missing and Endangered Person Alert
Jeffrey Michael Stewart, 43 of Jakin, Georgia, was ordered in February to undergo a battery of...
Mental exam delays trial on charges man went on violent rampage, stole police car
In this grab taken from video from the House of Commons, Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during...
British Prime Minister Truss resigns
WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends