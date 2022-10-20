Geneva Police issue Missing and Endangered Person Alert

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva Police Department has issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for a man that went missing on Wednesday from the Wiregrass Medical Center.

According to police, Jimmy Wingate walked out of the emergency department at around 4:00 p.m. on October 19. He is believed to suffer from mental health problems related to a prior medical condition.

Wingate was last seen entering a white Hyundai Santa Fe, which left the parking lot and traveled west bound on Highway 52. The driver of the Santa Fe is unidentified and their relationship with Wingate is unknown.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jimmy Wingate or the Hyundai Santa Fe, you are asked to contact Geneva Police Department as soon as possible. Their number is (334) 684-2777.

