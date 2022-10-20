Former Enterprise baseball player Gold Glove Finalist

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Brendan Donovan throws to first base for the out on Toronto...
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Brendan Donovan throws to first base for the out on Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)(Jon Blacker | AP)
By Nick Brooks
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - St. Louis Cardinal baseball player Brendan Donovan has been announced as a Rawlings Gold Glove finalist.

In his rookie season, Donovan could be the first National League Gold Glove utility player, as the award was created this season.

The former Enterprise Wildcat played 16 games at first base, 38 at second base, 31 at third base, seven at shortstop, 19 in left field, and 20 in right field.

Along with his superb defense, Donovan batted .281 with 5 home runs and 45 runs batted in.

Donovan will also likely be considered as a finalist for Rookie of the Year in the National League.

