Former Enterprise baseball player Gold Glove Finalist

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - St. Louis Cardinal baseball player Brendan Donovan has been announced as a Rawlings Gold Glove finalist.

In his rookie season, Donovan could be the first National League Gold Glove utility player, as the award was created this season.

The former Enterprise Wildcat played 16 games at first base, 38 at second base, 31 at third base, seven at shortstop, 19 in left field, and 20 in right field.

Along with his superb defense, Donovan batted .281 with 5 home runs and 45 runs batted in.

Donovan will also likely be considered as a finalist for Rookie of the Year in the National League.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.