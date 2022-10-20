“Enterpride” will carry community through months ahead

A heartbreaking fire stole a piece of Main Street, but many believe their “Enterpride” will carry through the months ahead.
By Meredith Blair
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Last Saturday, thousands flooded Downtown Enterprise for the Boll Weevil Fall Festival.

The next day drew another crowd, but for a very different reason.

A heartbreaking fire stole a piece of Main Street, but many believe their “Enterpride” will carry through the months ahead.

Mariah Montgomery, Main Street Enterprise Executive Director expresses, “This is an unfortunate event, but our business owners are strong and resilient, and our businesses are resilient, so we’re going to keep on going.”

Officials are encouraging people to visit downtown now more than ever.

“This is the time where we show that love and the connection of the entire Wiregrass area, the people that visit, the people that have come here before, come back, support the businesses that are there, the businesses that are looking to rebuild,” says Tammy Doerer, Director of Enterprise Tourism and Community Relations.

Support is not in short supply.

Doerer continues, “People are reaching out from other countries that have been stationed here or visited here, so we really see the impact of how our small-town impacts so many other communities and countries and people.”

Dothan’s Highwired Coffee Roasters plan to lend their truck to Coffee Corner in just a few weeks.

“We are working with them to help facilitate that process, coordinating between permitting and the Department of Health, and with them to make sure that they have everything in place that they need, and can be hopefully back up in business and offering those delicious drinks to everyone downtown as soon as they can,” explains LeeAnn Swartz, CFO Treasurer with The City of Enterprise.

Upcoming events like the Whoville celebration plan to go off without a hitch.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to information form ALGO Traffic, the crash is blocking both southbound lanes.
5 vehicle crash at Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway
Alyse Fowler booking photo.
Plea deal: Elba attorney will admit she lied when she registered to vote
Midway entrance
The National Peanut Festival in a nutshell
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
MSU makes statement on the death of Student-Athlete

Latest News

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at federal court for a civil trial in the Manhattan borough of New...
Jury: Kevin Spacey didn’t molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986
"Enterpride" will carry community through the months ahead
"Enterpride" will carry community through the months ahead
Wiregrass Gives Back: Worlds of Work setting students up for success
Wiregrass Gives Back: Worlds of Work setting students up for success
City officials hope that new developments would drive tourism and revenue downtown.
City working to make downtown Dothan desirable for developers