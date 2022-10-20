Downtown Enterprise fire deemed “accidental”

The fire is believed to have started near the kiln in the All About Art Studio.
Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis and Mayor William E. Cooper held a Thursday meeting where they revealed the cause of a fire that took out 3 downtown businesses and a residential building on Sunday.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis and Mayor William E. Cooper held a Thursday meeting where they revealed the cause of a fire that took out 3 downtown businesses and a residential building on Sunday.

According to Davis during the meeting and a press release sent out by the city, the fire is being deemed as accidental, and is believed to have started in the All About Art Studio near the kiln.

Davis told reporters that he was proud of the efforts of his fire crew for how they responded to the fire, and thanked several members of the community for their assistance.

When asked if the businesses affected would be total losses, Davis said that would be deferred to the insurance investigators but that in conversation with these investigators he believes they will be a loss. “I hate to see that, but I hope if that is the case, they are able to come back and rebuild.”

West College Street from Main Street to Railroad Street remains closed at this time, with no timetable at this time for when it is going to reopen.

Cooper thanked the community for their support for the fire department, and that the community is working in unity to put things together to help rebuild what was lost.

Enterprise Fire is expected to retain a presence at this time as they still keep an eye out for hotspots in the area of the fire.

