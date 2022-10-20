Daleville City Schools Superintendent stepping down

Lisa Stamps will step down to accept a new role as Director of Leadership with the Alabama Association of School Boards.
Dr. Lisa Stamps, who has served as Daleville City Schools Superintendent for the last...
Dr. Lisa Stamps, who has served as Daleville City Schools Superintendent for the last 3-and-a-half years, informed the city board that she intended to resign at the end of December 2022. Her resignation comes as she has accepted a position as the new Director of Leadership with the Alabama Association of School Boards.(WTVY | Daleville City Schools)
By Ty Storey
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Stamps announced in an open letter to the public that she would be resigning from her position at the end of 2022.

Stamps, who has served as Superintendent for the last 3-and-a-half years, informed the city board that she intended to resign at the end of December 2022. Her resignation comes as she has accepted a position as the new Director of Leadership with the Alabama Association of School Boards.

In her letter, thanked the Daleville community for allowing her the opportunity to serve as Superintendent. “I am very proud of the many great things that our system has accomplished...I have worked diligently to improve the system in numerous ways and have enjoyed my time here.”

“We have experienced the incredible hurdle of COVID for most of my tenure and have faced head-on with resilience the many challenges the pandemic brought,” said Stamps. “We have improved academics, refreshed the facilities, renovated and opened the middle school, and increased the fund balance three fold.”

Stamps also thanks all of her staff and the city board itself, along with all of the system’s families. “Without everyone working together, we could not have created schools with a rich learning environment and made our schools enjoyable places for students to learn and teachers to work.”

You can read Stamps’ full open letter by clicking here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to information form ALGO Traffic, the crash is blocking both southbound lanes.
5 vehicle crash at Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway
Midway entrance
The National Peanut Festival in a nutshell
Alyse Fowler booking photo.
Plea deal: Elba attorney will admit she lied when she registered to vote
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
MSU makes statement on the death of Student-Athlete

Latest News

Liz Truss resigns as prime minister on her 45th day in office, the shortest tenure in U.K....
British Prime Minister Truss resigns, but political and economic turmoil linger
ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
According to police, Jimmy Wingate walked out of the emergency department at around 4:00 p.m....
Geneva Police issue Missing and Endangered Person Alert
Jeffrey Michael Stewart, 43 of Jakin, Georgia, was ordered in February to undergo a battery of...
Mental exam delays trial on charges man went on violent rampage, stole police car