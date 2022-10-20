Congressman Barry Moore voices concern over Tricare prescription changes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In just days, thousands of community pharmacies are set to leave the Tricare network. This has lawmakers here in Alabama and across the country asking questions.

Taking care of veterans is a top priority for Rep. Barry Moore.

“In the 2nd congressional district, we have an extremely high population percentage that are veterans,” said Moore.

This is why Moore, along with other senators and representatives, signed a letter questioning Department of Defense officials about the reduction in reimbursements for pharmacies in the Tricare network. Moore says he worries this move will affect military beneficiaries’ access to local pharmacies.

”The biggest concern to me right now is availability. Some of the rural areas might not have a CVS,” said Moore. “There may be some small pharmacies that can’t afford to compete in that market.”

Moore says he has been getting lots of calls and emails from his constituents. While changes are expected to take effect in just days. Moore says he will continue to fight for veterans and their families.

“Those people have paid in the benefits. They’ve earned those benefits. We want to make sure they’re available,” he said.

Moore encourages anyone in his district who is affected by the change to call his office. He says they will assist in helping locate other pharmacies within the network and providing information regarding getting prescriptions through the mail.

You can call Moore office’s at:

Washington: (202) 225-2901

Andalusia: (334) 428-1129

Dothan: (334) 547-6630

Troy: (334) 465-7244

Wetumpka: (334) 478-6330

Defense Health Agency spokesperson Peter Graves released a statement following the announcement.

“Despite this change, the Tricare retail network will continue to meet or exceed Tricare’s standard for pharmacy access,” Graves said. “Beneficiaries will continue to have many convenient, local in-network options for filling their medications, including those beneficiaries in rural locations.”

