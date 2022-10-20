City working to make downtown Dothan desirable for developers

Acres and acres of unused property lies in the heart of Dothan.
City officials hope that new developments would drive tourism and revenue downtown.(WTVY)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan is taking steps to better downtown.

Acres and acres of unused property lies in the heart of Dothan. City leaders want to make it desirable for developers. The city applied for a state grant that would allow environmental testing, targeting areas that could cause problems for future developments.

Douglas Bullock of Bullock Environmental in Birmingham said that, “petroleum storage plants, fertilizer plants, and railroad depots (very few of which are still around) but most of which comprise vacant lots,” are of the most concern.

One vacant lot off of Oates Street used to be an oil mill and they have no idea what it might have left behind.

Senior planner for the city Bob Wilkerson said that, “from the historical information that our consultant researched, we were able to see that most of those properties at one time had some form of petroleum operation going on on the site.”

The environmental test will be optional for property owners. If the city receives the grant, it would be of no cost to them. They hope to hear if they’ve received the money to move forward by April or May of 2023.

If you have questions, comments, or concerns on these plans for the city contact Bob Wilkerson at City of Dothan at 334-615-3415 or bwilkerson@dothan.org

