Bama Slam holds 5K run for breast cancer awareness

All of the proceeds from registration will benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
All of the proceeds from registration will benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Wiregrass outdoor venue is doing their part to help fight breast cancer.

Bama Slam is holding a 5k this Saturday.

All of the proceeds from registration will benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

The run will end at the Bama Slam Saloon with games music and food.

“My grandmother was actually personally diagnosed with cancer twenty years and sadly passed away from lung cancer and breast cancer for me personally it’s been something near and dear to my heart,” said Entertainment Coordinator, Tori Whitaker.

Registration starts on Saturday at 8 a.m.

The run begins at 9.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midway entrance
The National Peanut Festival in a nutshell
According to information form ALGO Traffic, the crash is blocking both southbound lanes.
5 vehicle crash at Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway
Dothan Police Chief Will Benny discusses mall shootout in an October 17, 2022, WTVY interview
Chief Benny on mall shootout: This isn’t the Wild West
Jesse Taylor
Former fire medic indicted on Fentanyl theft charges
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

Latest News

Resurrection: A Journey Tribute has been postponed
Resurrection performance postponed
Bama Slam hosts 5k run for breast cancer awareness
Bama Slam hosts 5k run for breast cancer awareness
Enterprise State Community College prepared for spring term
Enterprise State Community College prepares for spring semester
Downtown Enterprise fire to bring economic impacts to the city
Downtown Enterprise fire to bring economic impacts to the city