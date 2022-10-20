Bama Slam holds 5K run for breast cancer awareness

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Wiregrass outdoor venue is doing their part to help fight breast cancer.

Bama Slam is holding a 5k this Saturday.

All of the proceeds from registration will benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

The run will end at the Bama Slam Saloon with games music and food.

“My grandmother was actually personally diagnosed with cancer twenty years and sadly passed away from lung cancer and breast cancer for me personally it’s been something near and dear to my heart,” said Entertainment Coordinator, Tori Whitaker.

Registration starts on Saturday at 8 a.m.

The run begins at 9.

