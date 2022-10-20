Another Cold Night, Then Warming

SYNOPSIS – Temperatures will dip into the middle to upper 30s again tonight, but a warmup is underway. Look for sunny to partly cloudy skies through the weekend with highs touching 80° by Sunday afternoon. We’ll be even warmer next week as low-end rain chances return on Wednesday.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 38°.  Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 74°. Winds light N-NE.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 44°.  Winds light E.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 44° High: 78° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy.  Low: 47° High: 80° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 82° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 84° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 82° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 56° High: 81° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

