ALDOT: resurfacing to begin on U.S. Highway 431 in Headland

The project is expected to be complete by Spring 2023.(ALDOT)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, October 24, weather permitting, an Alabama Department of Transportation project to resurface U.S. Highway 431 from north of the Houston County line to the Bay Line Railroad Crossing in Headland will begin.

The project will consist of planning, resurfacing, and roadway markings.

Lane closures and reduced speed limits are possible throughout the project.

Drivers should expect delays, plan accordingly, and be mindful of people and equipment in the work zone. Please use caution when traveling through this area.

The approximately $2 million contract was awarded to Midsouth Paving, Inc., based out of Birmingham, Ala. who had the lowest bid that met project requirements. 

The project is expected to be complete by Spring 2023.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama.

