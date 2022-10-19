SYNOPSIS – Very chilly this morning with most places in the upper 30s! This afternoon will be like yesterday we will see the lower 60s for highs with plenty of sunshine. The cool weather will stick around through Friday, the weekend will be warmer as the lower 80s return once again. The middle of next week we will watch our next cold front move through and that will give us a small chance of a few showers.

TODAY– Sunny. High near 64°. Winds NW 5-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear and chilly. Low near 36°. Winds NW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 68°. Winds W 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 74° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 46° High: 80° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 82° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 84° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 58° High: 86° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 86° 30%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 57° High: 70° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 20-25 kts. Seas 4-7 ft

