Suspect wanted on felony warrants by Panama City Police

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with the Panama City Police Department are asking for the public’s help to find a suspected wanted on multiple felony warrants.

Pedra Camaree Coburn, 26, has active warrants for fraudulent use of a credit card and criminal use of personal identification information.

Anyone with information can call the Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3100 or report tips anonymously through the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app.

