“Steer Straight Program” aims to lead students down the right path

Enterprise High School students listen to guest speaker Michael DeLeon
By Meredith Blair
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise High School students received a wake-up call from a guest speaker.

Michael DeLeon founded the “Steer Straight Program” to warn students about the dangerous path drug and alcohol use can lead to.

He shared his personal experience of addiction and ending up in jail because of it.

The program educates students, gives perspective, and informs them of the consequences of substance abuse.

Alongside numerous high schools across the country, Enterprise is dealing with students using vapes and dab pens on campus.

A few years ago, they installed Verkada alarms in their bathrooms, which detect smoke from those devices and notify administration.

“They go off a good bit, but some days not as much as others, some days not at all, and since we’ve had them, I think it has insured them from doing those type of things because there are serious consequences that go along with having those materials on campus, so they’ve been very valuable to us,” Enterprise High School Principal Stan Sauls said.

Sauls hopes students listened today and will make responsible decisions in the future.

