Plea deal: Elba attorney will admit she lied when she registered to vote

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - Elba, Alabama attorney Alyse Fowler has struck a deal with prosecutors and will plead guilty to charges that she illegally registered to vote.

In exchange for the plea, no additional voter fraud charges will be pursued against her, according to court documents.

Fowler is accused of using a Coffee County address on her voter registration documents, though she resides in Covington County.

The Alabama attorney general’s office also accuses her of voting illegally in Elba’s 2020 municipal election.

There has been no agreement regarding the sentence that Fowler will receive on the misdemeanor charge, according to the plea agreement.

As of Wednesday, her law license is in good standing with the Alabama Bar Association.

Fowler will plead guilty on November 8 in Ozark.

Dale County District Judge Stuart Smith is presiding over her case because all Coffee County judges recused.

