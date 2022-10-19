Panama City Beach booms with new businesses

NewsChannel 7 put in a public records request Tuesday for all new business permits submitted...
NewsChannel 7 put in a public records request Tuesday for all new business permits submitted this year, in hopes of putting rumors to rest and seeing what’s in store for the future.(WJHG)
By Katie Bente
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With bumper-to-bumper traffic with construction at every corner, it’s not hard to see that Panama City Beach is booming with new businesses. But what’s to come is the real question. NewsChannel 7 is trying to separate fact from fiction when it comes to what’s being built on the beach.

“I think there is just so much opportunity here. There’s a lot of land available,” Kristopher McLane, President and CEO of the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce, said.

But maybe not for long. It seems land is being taken up quickly in Panama City Beach.

“Big business and small businesses too. The chamber alone is probably averaging three or more ribbon cuttings, groundbreakings a week,” McLane said.

The most recent one is the new executive airport landing right next to Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

“There’s a lot of growth at the airport you know Central Maloney is moving in and having their job fair coming in. There’s also Southern Sky Aviation that we just had a groundbreaking with the EDA,” McLane said.

Off the plane and onto Back Beach Road, the massive Duplin Winery building is going up quickly right across from a soon-to-be new emergency room. Just up State Road 79, the first full hospital to come to this side of the bridge.

“The new hospital coming in is a massive economic driver and a huge business opportunity here that’s going to feed to other businesses too,” McLane said. “So the greatest thing is we’re really diversifying our economy and not just focusing so much on hospitality so with residential, the airport, the hospital, the sports complex, all that is really just tying in and attracting a lot of businesses.”

We know D-BAT Baseball and Softball Academies is one of those potential new developments, but the entire list is what NewsChannel 7 is working to get.

“There are a lot of rumors and you know none of it is really concrete until that shovel hits the ground and really they can announce it,” McLane said.

NewsChannel 7 put in a public records request Tuesday for all new business permits submitted this year, in hopes of putting rumors to rest and seeing what’s in store for the future.

