MSU makes statement on the death of Student-Athlete

Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi.(MSU Athletics)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State announced that freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi died on Wednesday morning.

“One of the most profound lessons I’ve learned while leading this great university is that the tragic loss of one of our students diminishes all of our students—and all of us at Mississippi State feel the impact of Sam Westmoreland’s death,” said MSU President Mark E. Keenum. “My prayers are with Sam’s family and friends, with his MSU teammates and coaches, and with the Tupelo community during this most difficult time.”

Mississippi State Head Football Coach Mike Leach also made a statement. “The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland. Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him. The entire MSU Family mourns as our thoughts and prayers go out to the Westmoreland family. Our highest priority is the support of the Westmoreland family and our student-athletes during this troubling time.”

“We are heartbroken by the sudden loss of Sam Westmoreland. Mississippi State is a family, and we are all mourning during this trying time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Westmoreland family and everyone who knew and loved Sam,” said MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen.

Mississippi State in their statement also added that, “the university is working cooperatively with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, the Oktibbeha County Coroner’s Office, the MSU Division of Student Affairs, and the MSU Athletics Department to determine the facts of this incident and will have no further comment until that assessment is completed,” said Senior Associate Athletics Director Brandon Langlois.

Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for Mississippi State Bulldogs football and majored in Industrial Technology.

