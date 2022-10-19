Milk demo program pushing for more dairy education in Ga. classrooms

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - At the Sunbelt Ag Expo, a milking demo called for visitors to bring more education about the dairy industry into classrooms across the state.

Georgia dairy farmers found a need for education in the state and the classrooms, which is why the Georgia Mobile Dairy classroom was formed.

The mobile classroom brings a cow into classrooms across Georgia to show live milking demonstrations to kindergarteners through fifth graders.

The program has been bringing cows into classrooms for 20 years. (walb)

This program was made possible through funds generated by Georgia dairy farming families.

Nicole Duvall, the program coordinator for Georgia’s Mobile Classroom, said these teachings are important because of the four or five generations removed from a family farm.

“Most of us don’t know actually know where our milk or food comes from. So this is a great way for us to visit the school and they get to see the cow being milked in person right on site,” Duval said. “It’s really neat for them to see the milk as it’s coming out of the cow. It actually looks like the milk we get from the grocery store. Dairy education is important.”

Nicole Duvall, the program coordinator for Georgia’s Mobile Classroom, said kids need to know where their food and drinks come from. (walb)

Through the program, kids also get to learn more about the cow itself. Duvall said the mobile classroom has been around for 20 years and that it’s a great opportunity to showcase it at the Sunbelt Ag Expo.

“It’s a really fun opportunity to come to the Ag Expo because not only do we get to speak to children but we also get to talk to their parents who are in charge of their food-buying decisions,” she said. “So that’s nice to be able to talk to them about the different dairy products and the milking products and how milk is pasteurized and marginalized and the benefits of milk.”

The Walker family came to the Ag Expo for the first time this year and said it was great seeing the milking demonstration as the family experiences farm life on their own farm at home.

“Kids need to know where their food comes from. Not many kids know that anymore. Everybody needs to bring their kids to something like this to show them where food comes from,” said Dan Walker.

Duvall said that the most important fact about milk kids should know is that it’s very nutritious. She also said it’s important for kids to know dairy education is not just about milking.

The dairy industry is growing and in need of more employees, according to Duvall. (walb)

“There’s so many different entities in dairy. If they had any interest in dairy, not necessarily dairy farming but being in the business we need nutritarians, we need people to farm alongside our producers. So it’s a great opportunity for them to get up close to a cow and develop different interests,” she said.

As far as employment in the dairy industry, Duvall said farms are growing which calls for more employees.

“Technology helps out a lot but we also need working bodies on our farms,” she said.

To learn more about The Georgia Mobile Dairy Classroom, click here.

