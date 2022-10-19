Mental competency issues stall one-man crime wave trial

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man charged with numerous crimes related to a violent spree that includes murder charges won’t go to trial until at least 2023.

Jeremy Jermaine Jones had been scheduled for trial this week but those proceedings, as others have been, were postponed amid questions of his mental competency.

In February 2019, Jones stole a vehicle, fired shots, attempted to kidnap, assaulted, robbed, and then killed in only a couple of hours, according to police.

And Jones doesn’t deny those charges, but he has a strategy.

He plans to use an insanity defense and is awaiting mental examination results before heading to trial.

Police, though, believe the insanity claim is bogus.

“What (he) did is outright mean, viscous, selfish, ruthless, and that’s just some of the words I can think of off the top of my head and we’re convinced he knew what he was doing,” then Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish told reporters the day after the crime spree.

Jones faces one count of murder related to the traffic death of 63-year-old Paul Roberts, who died when the SUV Jones drove in the wrong lane of Ross Clark Circle struck Roberts’s car head-on.

He is also charged with assault, robbery, attempting kidnapping, and other crimes.

