Man who faced murder charge implicated in Marketplace scam

Eric Lance West is among four suspects Houston County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged with Capital Murder in the 2016 shooting of 23-year-old Paxton Kennedy.
Eric Lance West is accused of bilking an unsuspecting victim in a Facebook Marketplace scam,...
Eric Lance West is accused of bilking an unsuspecting victim in a Facebook Marketplace scam, per investigators.(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Slocomb man facing manslaughter charges and previously jailed on Capital Murder charges is in trouble with the law again.

Eric Lance West is accused of bilking an unsuspecting victim in a Facebook Marketplace scam, per investigators.

“He agreed to sell a dump trailer for $8,000,” Captain Jason Penn, Dothan Police Commander of Investigative Services told News 4.

But Penn said while West accepted payment, he never delivered the trailer.

West is among four suspects Houston County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged with Capital Murder in the 2016 shooting of 23-year-old Paxton Kennedy.

Though not at the crime scene when the shooting occurred, he and co-defendant Pamela Henderson Whitaker were charged under Alabama’s complicity laws.

Ultimately, those charges were dismissed.

But in 2021, a Houston County Grand Jury later indicted West on a manslaughter count also involving Kennedy’s shooting during an illegal drug dispute.

He awaits trial on that charge.

Two of his original co-defendants are serving time for Kennedy’s shooting, both on reduced charges.

A jury found Joshua Nance guilty of manslaughter and Dama Nell Clark pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Both received prison terms.

West posted bond on the first-degree theft charge involving the dump trailer.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

