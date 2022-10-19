Man charged with shooting into home in Pike County

Police have charged a man with shooting into a Pike County home.((Source: Pike County Jail))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police have charged a man with shooting into a Pike County home.

According to court records, Justin Perry Blair is charged with discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle or dwelling.

The complaint says the incident took place around 10 a.m. Sunday. Blair is accused of shooting into a home while multiple people were inside.

The location of the shooting and additional details were not indicated in court documents.

Blair was taken into custody on Monday and transported to the Pike County Jail, where he was placed under a $50,000 bail.

