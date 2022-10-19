Major crash at Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway intersection

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A major crash involving multiple vehicles occurred around the Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway intersection in Dothan on Wednesday.

According to information form ALGO Traffic, the crash is blocking both southbound lanes.

Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution and find potential alternative routes at this time while first responders act on the scene.

News 4 will provide additional information as it becomes available.

