Major crash at Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway intersection

According to information form ALGO Traffic, the crash is blocking both southbound lanes.
According to information form ALGO Traffic, the crash is blocking both southbound lanes.
By Ty Storey
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A major crash involving multiple vehicles occurred around the Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway intersection in Dothan on Wednesday.

Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution and find potential alternative routes at this time while first responders act on the scene.

News 4 will provide additional information as it becomes available.

