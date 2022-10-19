Former fire medic indicted on Fentanyl theft charges

Jesse Taylor faces two felony charges that involve 42 vials of the painkiller that the fire department uses in emergency medical situations.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A former fire medic has been indicted on charges that he stole and trafficked Fentanyl taken from the Dothan Fire Department.

A Houston County Grand Jury, that recently reported its findings, determined the evidence facing Jesse Taylor is sufficient to take him to trial.

Arrested in March, he faces two felony charges that involve 42 vials of the painkiller that the fire department uses in emergency medical situations. The trafficking charge is based upon the number of vials allegedly stolen.

It is the trafficking allegation that presents Taylor’s biggest obstacle. Because that charge is a Class A felony, he does not qualify for pretrial diversion that could keep convictions off his record.

During his 15 years with the Dothan Fire Department, Taylor had only one minor disciplinary incident, according to city personnel records.

Taylor was terminated following his arrest on the drug charges.

Because of his indictment, a hearing scheduled for next month was cancelled.

Taylor’s arraignment is scheduled for December 7, with his trial tentatively set in February 2023.

He is represented by Dothan attorney Derek Yarbrough.

