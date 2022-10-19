Enterprise State Community College prepares to welcome new students

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise State Community College is ready to welcome new students

Priority registration for the spring term opens November 1.

It’s recommended that new students register early to get the classes they want.

Academic advisors are available in the Boll Weevil Center to help with the process.

“I was once a student that did not know what they wanted to major in,” said Dava Foster Director for Student Success, “And didn’t really have a focus on where my career path was going. So I kind of use that personal experience to help out our students here, because we know what it feels like to not know the plan.”

The spring semester will begin in early January.

