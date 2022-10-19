Enterprise police officers presented with Extra Mile award

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise city council honored police officers who performed above and beyond the call of duty.

It happened at the city council meeting on Tuesday, October 18.

Lieutenant Chris Hurley, Sergeant Mayhar Hodiwala, and Officer Mitchell Royal are the newest recipients of the Enterprise Extra Mile award.

“The water was gushing across the highway, which was very dangerous. The officer came to my house and awoken me,” said Water Field Superintendent Alan Mahan. “It’s all about timing, and they’ve been very humble, I can see the benefit of what they did.”

The three honorees helped contain a serious water main break from an Enterprise water tower a month ago. With the help of the officers, the break was fixed and water pressure restored before people even realized.

Mahan said the award is well deserved by the officers. “It’s more beneficial to appreciate people and thank them for what they do when they do something really magnificent as these officers did to assist me, and I’m very very appreciative of what they did.”

