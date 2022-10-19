Downtown Enterprise fire to bring economic impacts to the city

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - On Sunday, October 16, tragedy struck the Enterprise community.

Three businesses lost to fire have left owners and customers heartbroken.

The economic impact that will follow is substantial.

“Number one you’ve got loss of revenue, which is extremely important not only to their livelihood, but the livelihood of their employees that would be working there at this time. That lost revenue is important in a multitude of ways. It helps them to pay the overhead which is probably still there despite the fact that their businesses are not,” Erin Grantham, Executive Director of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce said.

With Thanksgiving and Christmas around the corner, the timing of it all is an added challenge.

“This is the holiday season where they generally make up the bulk of their revenue that carries them through those slower seasons,” Grantham said.

Loss of sales tax revenue falls on top of that, which is vital to the community.

“The sales tax revenues are what helps to help the municipal services that improve our quality of life around here including roads, water, sewer, fire, and police protection,” Grantham explained.

Once affected owners determine their next steps, the Chamber of Commerce will step in with support.

“We’re ready to rally,” Grantham said. “Enterprise is known for triumph when there’s a crisis, the community tends to come together whatever the circumstances are, and it’s a beautiful thing to see.”

The cause of Sunday’s fire is still under investigation.

