Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional

Alabama Department of Corrections
Alabama Department of Corrections(ADOC)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man convicted of rape and murder was killed Sunday in the Limestone County Correctional Facility, making him the second inmate killed over the weekend.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), a man convicted of rape and murder was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday.

ADOC says that Clarence Jackson, 34, was taken to the health care unit where he died.

On Saturday, Kenyon Arrington was killed inside of the Limestone County Correctional Facility by another inmate.

Arrington was serving time for a rape charge from Crenshaw County.

At this time, both deaths are under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midway entrance
The National Peanut Festival in a nutshell
Dothan Police Chief Will Benny discusses mall shootout in an October 17, 2022, WTVY interview
Chief Benny on mall shootout: This isn’t the Wild West
Jesse Taylor
Former fire medic indicted on Fentanyl theft charges
Teens’ vehicle shot at after rolling houses with toilet paper
Teens’ vehicle shot at after rolling houses with toilet paper
Vazarius Tyrell James, 18 of Troy, is charged with Sexual Abuse of a Child under 12, Sodomy,...
Dothan police charge Troy man with child sex crimes

Latest News

According to information form ALGO Traffic, the crash is blocking both southbound lanes.
Major crash at Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway intersection
Alyse Fowler booking photo.
Plea deal: Elba attorney will admit she lied when she registered to vote
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan
This image provided by Covis Pharma shows packaging for the company's Makena medication.
FDA panel backs removal of unproven pregnancy drug