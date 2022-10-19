Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man convicted of rape and murder was killed Sunday in the Limestone County Correctional Facility, making him the second inmate killed over the weekend.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), a man convicted of rape and murder was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday.

ADOC says that Clarence Jackson, 34, was taken to the health care unit where he died.

On Saturday, Kenyon Arrington was killed inside of the Limestone County Correctional Facility by another inmate.

Arrington was serving time for a rape charge from Crenshaw County.

At this time, both deaths are under investigation.

