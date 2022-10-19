SYNOPSIS – Another cold night is on the way as we see Thursday morning temperatures dip into the middle to lower 30s, with areas of frost and a brief freeze possible in spots. We’ll begin a warmup later Thursday, which will continue into next week as highs return to the 80s.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 35°. Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 67°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 40°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 74° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 46° High: 79° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 80° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 82° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 84° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 63° High: 84° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/N at 5-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

