Alabama maintaining record low unemployment, Labor Department says

The state's latest unemployment rate drop is an encouraging sign yet it contains a mismatch...
The state's latest unemployment rate drop is an encouraging sign yet it contains a mismatch component in regards to a critical shortage of skilled labor.
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor says our state continues to see record low unemployment. The most recent data showed 2.6% of the population is in need of work.

The labor market is booming, and job opportunities are plenty in the state. The Alabama Department of Labor says it is a job seeker’s market.

“We had 20,000 new ads that were placed, and that’s up almost 35% from this time last year,” said Tara Hutchinson with the Alabama Department of Labor.

The greatest need for workers right now is in the trucking, medical and retail fields.

”Of course, everyone knows that the hospitality industry took a big hit and it’s still trying return there, so you’ve also got those jobs there at hotels and restaurants and bars,” said Hutchinson.

The Department of Labor is working to help fill those positions and, at the same time, offer Alabamians new opportunities through training.

“And we’re working with employers with K-12 education, two-year colleges and the four-year colleges to develop new training programs,” said Hutchinson.

The Alabama Department of Labor’s Career Center is actually a doorway to all of the training programs. The services at the Career Center system are offered throughout the state. They are free for both job seekers and employers.

The Alabama Department of Labor will announce September’s unemployment rate Friday.

For more information you can visit the Alabama Department of Labor website.

