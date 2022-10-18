Wiregrass police officers learn how to handle mental health disorders while on the job

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - From Geneva to Ozark, police officers from departments across the Wiregrass are learning how to handle mental health disorders while on the job.

SpectraCare’s Theolyn Miller expresses, “As first responders, often times, they see people with mental health issues before anybody else does.”

SpectraCare says it starts with understanding the most common issues they may come across, but also:

“How to best engage the person, and the supports that are in the community to help get that person to the help that they need,” continues Miller.

Being educated on how to manage unique situations will help improve how officers do their job.

Captain James Ivey with the Houston County Sheriff’s Department explains, “We’re dealing with individuals who are in a crisis, that we come across on the street, and this gives the agencies another hand in helping the citizens.”

For Sergeant Taiwan Truitt with the Dothan Police Department, he’s learning that some aren’t aggressive, they just need help, and SpectraCare provides that.

“This organization offers a whole lot of avenues for us to take as far as helping with crisis situations in a wide spectrum that will help us at all hours of the night,” expresses Truitt.

At the end of the week-long training, officers will receive certifications in mental health first aid and as a community mental health officer.

The goal is to hold this training session once every year.

This is the fourth class to be held in Dothan.

