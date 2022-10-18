Spanevelo to be extradited from Florida to Alabama

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Marcus Spanevelo is headed back to Alabama to face a charge related to the death of the mother of his child.

Spanevelo agreed to be extradited from Santa Rosa County to Alabama, where he’ll be facing a charge of abuse of a corpse, according to the St. Claire County district attorney.

The charge does not preclude other charges by other agencies in the state, the district attorney said.

Last week, prosecutors in Florida dropped charges against Spanevelo.

Investigators said they linked Spanevelo to the case. They had accused him of tampering and destroying evidence in connection with Carli’s disappearance and death. She was last seen with him during a custody exchange at Navarre Beach, Fla. A week later, her body was discovered in a shallow grave inside a St. Claire County barn. The county coroner has not been able to determine how Carli died.

