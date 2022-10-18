SARCOA to help with Medicare Open Enrollment at area senior centers

By Meredith Blair
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s that time of year, open enrollment for healthcare is underway.

SAROCA is urging Wiregrass seniors to be aware of their options, especially when it comes to Medicare.

Starting Wednesday, counselors with the organization’s state health insurance assistance program, or SHIP, will start visiting senior centers across Southeast Alabama.

Those counselors will be able to help Medicare beneficiaries make an informed decision on their insurance plan for 2023.

“Your needs may change year-to-year, especially if you’re on a Medicare Advantage Plan or Medicare Part D Drug Plan, it’s important to check your options because if your needs change, you have to have a plan that fits you best, and this is really the only time that you can make those changes for the following insurance coverage,” explains Deb Hodgett, Outreach Coordinator with SARCOA.

SARCOA’s team will visiting senior centers right up until Thanksgiving, and the help is free!

Enrollment for Medicare ends December 7th.

CLICK HERE for more information.

