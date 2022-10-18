Record Cold Possible

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Record cold is on track for Wednesday morning with low temperatures reaching the lower to middle 30s. We’ll see another cold start Thursday, followed by a gradual warming trend through the weekend and into next week.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 35°.  Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 64°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cold Low near 36°.  Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 36° High: 68° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 74° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 46° High: 80° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy.  Low: 50° High: 82° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 84° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 86° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

