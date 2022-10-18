‘Pinkwashing’ concerns during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The pink ribbon is very symbolic. When you see it you know exactly what it represents.

The Better Business Bureau is now warning customers to watch out for “pinkwashing.”

“Pinkwashing” is when businesses or companies try to capitalize on the prominence of the pink ribbon by attaching it to their products without contributing to the cause.

Before you buy an item with a pink ribbon on it, ask yourself the following questions:

Does any money from this purchase go to support breast cancer programs? If so how much?

What organization will get the money and what will they do with the funds?

Is there a cap on the amount of money the company can donate and has that maximum donation already been met?

Does this purchase put you or someone you know at risk for exposure to toxins linked to breast cancer.

Alex Derencz communications manager at the Better Business Bureau said there is no law or regulating agency over the use of the pink ribbon but it is unethical.

“For many breast cancer individuals it’s personal, and they want to contribute to the cause in as many ways as they can and making sure those funds get to where they need to go is important for them,” said Derencz.

If you are looking to donate to a charity do your research, the BBB suggests looking at Give.org to make sure the company or business is meeting the organizations standards for charitable giving.

