Pet of the Week: Purr with Pastel

Melissa Gideon with Dothan Animal Shelter stops by News 4 Live at Lunch to introduce us to Pastel, the 3-month-old loveable feline looking for her furever home.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Joining City of Dothan Animal Shelter’s Melissa Gideon this week on News 4 Live at Lunch is 3 month old kitten Pastel.

Pastel earned her name because of her coloring. She is actually a pastel calico kitten with a reverse pattern coat hence the pastel name, according to Mrs. Gideon.

Pastel also is quit the cuddle buddy. She loves to be a lap baby and be scratched and loved on.

If you are interested in finding out more about Pastel or interested in adoption, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620, or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

