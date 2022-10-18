Panama City man found guilty of possession, intent to distribute “scoop”

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man will be sentenced after being found guilty of possessing a controlled substance that the body turns into GHB, also known as “scoop” or “water.”

John Virgil Murphy, 46, was found guilty on of sale or possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to State Attorney Larry Basford.

Officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office testified after weeks of surveilling Murphy, they got a search warrant for his home in April of 2021.

During the search, they found a gas can with 1,4 Butanediol in a truck Murphy was seen in and working on several times.

Florida Statues define 1,4 Butanediol as a Schedule 1 drug, that when ingested the chemical turns into GHB, also known as “scoop” and can cause overdoses and death.

“And when it comes to the Butanediol, this is a particularly dangerous poison because it not only causes overdoses, it can be used as a ‘date-rape’ drug,” Prosecutor Miller said.

The amount of 1,4 Butanediol found during the search is about 1,100 doses.

In a statement to authorities, Murphy admitted the liquid was his, saying he bought it online and planned to distribute it in Bay County.

A Bay County jury took nearly an hour and a half to return the verdict. Circuit Court Judge Dustin Stephenson set sentencing for November 8th.

Murphy faces up to 15 years in prison.

