News4Now: What’s Trending?

By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.

Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.

Chief Benny on mall shootout: This isn’t the Wild West

“I don’t like it one bit,” he said of multiple shots exchanged between two men inside Wiregrass Commons on Saturday afternoon.

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny discusses mall shootout in an October 17, 2022, WTVY interview
Judge rejects bond for suspects in Robert Blount murder case

Mehki Telfair and Koston McWaters had hoped for release, pending their Capital Murder trial. They are accused in the Labor Day weekend shooting of FedEx contractor.

Left: Koston Pierce McWaters Right: Mekhi Telfair
Business owners impacted by downtown Enterprise fire speak out

The smoke has settled in downtown Enterprise after Sunday morning’s fire that did major damage to three businesses.

Business owners impacted by downtown Enterprise fire speak out
Miss Slocomb crowned 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival

Jakia Pearson took home the crown after the finals Saturday evening.

Miss Slocomb crowned new Miss National Peanut Festival

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Jason Travis Lane, 45, Opp
Opp man sent nudes to investigator acting as teen on social media, authorities say
Dothan Police Chief Will Benny discusses mall shootout in an October 17, 2022, WTVY interview
Chief Benny on mall shootout: This isn’t the Wild West
Patrol cars surrounded Wiregrass Commons after reported shots fired inside.
Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall
Enterprise fire crews battle downtown blazes on October 16, 2022.
Downtown Enterprise buildings engulfed in flames

Latest News

The Rip Hewes Stadium neighborhood, located on the east side of S. Park Avenue, has been...
Dothan sets new ‘Love Your Neighborhood’ clean-up project
The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 on Tuesday.
Winning $494M lottery ticket sold in city battered by Ian
Quishawn Coleman, 24 of Dothan, had faced Rape, Sodomy, Electronic Solicitation, and other...
Dothan man pleads guilty on sex charges
Gas prices are down because of low demand, AAA says.
Gas prices down due to low demand, AAA says