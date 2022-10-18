News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.
Chief Benny on mall shootout: This isn’t the Wild West
“I don’t like it one bit,” he said of multiple shots exchanged between two men inside Wiregrass Commons on Saturday afternoon.
Judge rejects bond for suspects in Robert Blount murder case
Mehki Telfair and Koston McWaters had hoped for release, pending their Capital Murder trial. They are accused in the Labor Day weekend shooting of FedEx contractor.
Business owners impacted by downtown Enterprise fire speak out
The smoke has settled in downtown Enterprise after Sunday morning’s fire that did major damage to three businesses.
Miss Slocomb crowned 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival
Jakia Pearson took home the crown after the finals Saturday evening.
