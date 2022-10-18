The National Peanut Festival in a nutshell

Midway entrance
Midway entrance(Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival is gearing up for their annual fair.

As the fair draws closer, here’s everything you need to know about the National Peanut Festival.

The festival is set to kick off on November 4 at 4 p.m.

There will be countless rides, food vendors, competitions, and performances through November 13.

The National Peanut Festival, the largest of its kind in the nation, is held to honor local peanut farmers and ring in harvest season.

Tickets are available for purchase now. Find everything you need to know about tickets here.

Every year, there is a variety of shows held at the fairgrounds, from local musicians to comedy shows, learn more about what entertainment to expect here.

From recipe contests to cattle shows, the National Peanut Festival has events for everyone. Find a full schedule of the fun here.

If you’re travelling for the fair and looking for a place to stay, here is a list of hotels near the fairground.

Be on the lookout for more information about the Peanut Festival and what the News 4 team is planning this year.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Dothan Police Chief Will Benny discusses mall shootout in an October 17, 2022, WTVY interview
Chief Benny on mall shootout: This isn’t the Wild West
Jason Travis Lane, 45, Opp
Opp man sent nudes to investigator acting as teen on social media, authorities say
Patrol cars surrounded Wiregrass Commons after reported shots fired inside.
Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall
Left: Koston Pierce McWaters Right: Mekhi Telfair
Judge rejects bond for suspects in Robert Blount murder case

Latest News

Wiregrass police officers learn about mental health disorders
Wiregrass police officers learn about mental health disorders
Medicare
SARCOA to help with medicare enrollment at senior centers
love
Love your neighborhood
Ticket prices
Know before you go: National Peanut Festival Tickets