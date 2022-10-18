Know before you go: Where to stay ahead of the National Peanut Festival

Dutch Wheel Tickets: 6
Dutch Wheel Tickets: 6
By Emily Acton and Cassidy Lee
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival draws a crowd of over 200,000 fairgoers every year. Whether they’re local or out of towners, the Peanut Festival is a huge event.

If you’re planning on traveling to Dothan for the fair, here is a list of ten hotels close to the fairgrounds.

These are not the only hotels in the area, just the ones closest to the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds. There are plenty of other hotels in Dothan and the surrounding cities you can check out as well.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Dothan Police Chief Will Benny discusses mall shootout in an October 17, 2022, WTVY interview
Chief Benny on mall shootout: This isn’t the Wild West
Jason Travis Lane, 45, Opp
Opp man sent nudes to investigator acting as teen on social media, authorities say
Patrol cars surrounded Wiregrass Commons after reported shots fired inside.
Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall
Left: Koston Pierce McWaters Right: Mekhi Telfair
Judge rejects bond for suspects in Robert Blount murder case

Latest News

Wiregrass police officers learn about mental health disorders
Wiregrass police officers learn about mental health disorders
Medicare
SARCOA to help with medicare enrollment at senior centers
love
Love your neighborhood
Midway entrance
The National Peanut Festival in a nutshell
Ticket prices
Know before you go: National Peanut Festival Tickets