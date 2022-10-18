Know before you go: National Peanuts Festival entertainment

The crowd at the National Peanut Festival
The crowd at the National Peanut Festival(Source: National Peanut Festival)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival is sure to entertain. With a variety of shows, including live music, dance, and comedy shows, the fair will be packed with lively performances.

The Amphitheater will host Dylan Scott on November 6 at 7 p.m. Jordan Davis is set to perform on November 10, and Lainey Wilson will be there on November 11.

Dylan Scott - Livin’ My Best Life

Jordan Davis - What My World Spins Around

Lainey Wilson - Live Off

Reserved seating is available for these concerts and you can purchase those tickets here. All Amphitheater concerts are free with paid gate admission with the viewing area located behind the paid seats. For more information about the reserved seating arrangements and prices, click here.

The Food Court Stage allows guests to grab a bite of famous fair food and enjoy live performances. Acts like, The Rock Mob, Big & Loud, and Dothan School of Dance will take the stage throughout the National Peanut Festival.

There will also be a variety of entertainment located throughout the fairground. Everything from Pig Racing to the Rock-N-Circus will set up shop around the National Peanut Festival. All of these shows are free with admission.

For a full list of entertainment and showtimes, click here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Dothan Police Chief Will Benny discusses mall shootout in an October 17, 2022, WTVY interview
Chief Benny on mall shootout: This isn’t the Wild West
Jason Travis Lane, 45, Opp
Opp man sent nudes to investigator acting as teen on social media, authorities say
Patrol cars surrounded Wiregrass Commons after reported shots fired inside.
Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall
Left: Koston Pierce McWaters Right: Mekhi Telfair
Judge rejects bond for suspects in Robert Blount murder case

Latest News

Wiregrass police officers learn about mental health disorders
Wiregrass police officers learn about mental health disorders
Medicare
SARCOA to help with medicare enrollment at senior centers
love
Love your neighborhood
Midway entrance
The National Peanut Festival in a nutshell
Ticket prices
Know before you go: National Peanut Festival Tickets