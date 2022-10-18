Know before you go: National Peanut Festival Tickets

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Tickets for the National Peanut Festival are on sale now!

Tickets range from $5-$50 at the gate and there are a variety of tickets options to customize your ride experience.

Gate admission ranges from $5-$10. Ride armbands can be added to the gate admission tickets for between $20-$40 depending on the day you plan to attend.

You can buy tickets ahead of festival at this link.

Mega Passes, which get you admission into the festival and an unlimited ride armband to use any one day of the fair. These will not be available after November 3.

To get a Mega Pass, visit Eagle Eye Outfitters in Dothan. They can also be purchased at all 7 McDonald’s location in Dothan, Daleville , Enterprise, Eufaula, Geneva, Ozark, and Troy.

Starting on October 24, The Fairground Ticketing Office, located at the National Peanut Festival Fairground, will be selling Mega Passes and gate admission tickets.

For a more detailed look at ticket prices, ride armband prices, and crowd expectancy, visit this link.

