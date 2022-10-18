SYNOPSIS – Here comes the cold air! Temperatures will fall over the next few hours before warming a little bit this afternoon. Highs today will only be in the lower 60s it will be breezy today and with how dry it has been we do have Red Flag Warning this afternoon so it’s a good idea to not burn anything. Overnight lows in the upper 30s so you will need a jacket for the next few mornings. We will see temperatures warm before the weekend but no chance of rain for the next 7 days.

TODAY– Mostly sunny. High near 63°. Winds NW 10-20 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear and chilly. Low near 36°. Winds N 5-10 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 64°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 68° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 74° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 46° High: 80° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 82° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 84° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 58° High: 85° 30%

WED: Sunny. Low: 57° High: 73° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

