Here comes the cold air

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Here comes the cold air! Temperatures will fall over the next few hours before warming a little bit this afternoon. Highs today will only be in the lower 60s it will be breezy today and with how dry it has been we do have Red Flag Warning this afternoon so it’s a good idea to not burn anything. Overnight lows in the upper 30s so you will need a jacket for the next few mornings. We will see temperatures warm before the weekend but no chance of rain for the next 7 days.

TODAY– Mostly sunny. High near 63°. Winds NW 10-20 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear and chilly. Low near 36°. Winds N 5-10 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 64°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 68° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 74° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 46° High: 80° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 82° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 84° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 58° High: 85° 30%

WED: Sunny. Low: 57° High: 73° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-17-22