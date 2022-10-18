FNF Week 8 Player of the Week nominees

Meet the Player of the Week nominees
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here are the nominees for the Week 8 Player of the Week:

Chapel Stickler (Providence Christian) - 156 total yards and 4 total touchdowns

Andyn Garris (Ariton) - 306 yards passing and 5 touchdowns

Peyton Plott (Carroll) - 189 total yards and 3 total touchdowns

Coy Paramore (Ashford) - rushing touchdown, passing touchdown, and two interceptions on defense

Be sure to vote at the poll on our homepage.

It will be open until Thursday at noon and the winner will be announced at 6 p.m.

