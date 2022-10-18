Dothan police charge Troy man with child sex crimes

Investigators say his victim was less than 12 years old
Vazarius Tyrell James, 18 of Troy, is charged with Sexual Abuse of a Child under 12, Sodomy,...
Vazarius Tyrell James, 18 of Troy, is charged with Sexual Abuse of a Child under 12, Sodomy, and Electronic Solicitation of a Child, court records reveal.(WTVY | Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man faces several sex charges that involve allegations that he molested a child in Dothan.

18-year-old Vazarius Tyrell James of Troy is charged with Sexual Abuse of a Child under 12, Sodomy, and Electronic Solicitation of a Child, court records reveal.

Dothan police arrested him on Monday.

Investigators routinely do not release specifics of these type cases due to their sensitivity.

Court records reveal that James had no prior arrests in Alabama.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Dothan Police Chief Will Benny discusses mall shootout in an October 17, 2022, WTVY interview
Chief Benny on mall shootout: This isn’t the Wild West
Jason Travis Lane, 45, Opp
Opp man sent nudes to investigator acting as teen on social media, authorities say
Patrol cars surrounded Wiregrass Commons after reported shots fired inside.
Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall
Enterprise fire crews battle downtown blazes on October 16, 2022.
Downtown Enterprise buildings engulfed in flames

Latest News

WTVY Pet of the Week - Pastel - 10/18/22
Pet of the Week: Pastel and the colorful, loveable personality
Night
Alabama Dance Works: Fright Night
NEWS 4 NOW: What's Trending?
NEWS4 NOW: What's Trending?
Manna Capital Partners is planning to invest nearly $600 million to build an advanced beverage...
Montgomery ‘beverage park’ to create 280 jobs