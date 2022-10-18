Dothan police charge Troy man with child sex crimes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man faces several sex charges that involve allegations that he molested a child in Dothan.

18-year-old Vazarius Tyrell James of Troy is charged with Sexual Abuse of a Child under 12, Sodomy, and Electronic Solicitation of a Child, court records reveal.

Dothan police arrested him on Monday.

Investigators routinely do not release specifics of these type cases due to their sensitivity.

Court records reveal that James had no prior arrests in Alabama.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.